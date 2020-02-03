National blood service provider encouraging UL students to donate blood

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — According to Vitalant, the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, nearly 60 percent of blood donations come from people over 40, and nearly 45 percent come from people older than 50.

That’s why Vitalant is hoping that new donors will also step-up to help those in need throughout the country.

“Blood is one of the most precious gifts that anyone is able to give to another person,” Said Mitzi Breaux, Marketing and Communication Manager with Vitalant.

“Blood donations are a gift of life,” she adds, “The decision to donate blood has profound effects on patients and the community and each time you can save 3 lives.”

UL students are encouraged to donate with Vitalant on today (Monday) tomorrow (Tuesday) from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on campus in front of Dupre’ Library and in between Dupre’ Library and Montgomery Hall.

When you donate, you get: