LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Exciting news and a big congratulations to Acadiana’s own Nathan Williams and The Zydeco Cha Chas on their Grammy nomination for best regional roots album for their recording “Lucky Man.”

News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig caught up with the living legend to find out how he feels about the Grammy nod.

“I’m just glad to be nominated because all the hard work I’ve been doing all my life with this music you know and going on the road and trying to be responsible, you know what I’m saying? Trying to be the best I can, trying to be a good example.”

Congratulations are also in order for longtime zydeco musician Goldman Thibodeaux who was awarded the Ambassador of Zydeco award.

Louisiana Creole Inc., held its 6th annual Zydeco and Creole Heritage Awards, over the weekend, at the Delta Grand in Opelousas.

Many zydeco musicians, artists, creole restaurants and ambassadors of the Creole culture were also recognized.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lafayette’s own Paul Alton “Lil’ Buck” Sinegal, zydeco and blues guitarist and singer who passed away in 2019, was inducted into the Creole Heritage Hall of Fame and “Cupid” who was given the platinum success award for his five-million seller, “Cupid Shuffle.”

News Ten anchors, Darla Montgomery and Danielle Johnson and St. Landry Parish Tourism director Herman Fuselier were among the award presenters.