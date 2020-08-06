Nathan Broussard qualified to run for Lafayette City Marshal, judge rejects challenge

A state judge ruled Wednesday that Nathan Broussard meets the requirements to run for Lafayette City Marshal, rejecting challenges to his candidacy filed by the district attorney’s office.

Judge Jules Edwards III ruled that Broussard met the residency requirements because he lived in Lafayette at the time he qualified to run for the position.

District Attorney Keith Stutes argued in a complaint challenging Broussard’s candidacy that he did not live within city limits.

Edwards heard arguments Tuesday morning. Broussard gave no statement when asked.

The ruling comes a day after two judges ruled that suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s doesn’t meet the qualification requirements to seek re-election, agreeing with challenges that he is not a qualified voter.

Pope and Broussard were among five candidates who filed to run for the office. Also running are Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, Retired Lafayette Police Deputy Chief Reggie Thomas and John Trahan.

Stutes offered arguments about Broussard’s residency to challenge his qualifications for the office.

On July 11, Broussard voted in Precinct 124, which is in Scott. He told Edwards in court it was because he was voting based on his Scott residence on Donavon Drive. Broussard said he is the sole owner of that house and lived there from 2003 to July.

Broussard changed his voter registration on July 17 to an apartment on East Bayou Parkway. Broussard qualified for the November race on July 22 and said he lived in that apartment in Lafayette.

“On the date of qualification, Broussard was registered to vote in Precinct 121 and listed Precinct 121 as his voting district,” Edwards wrote in his ruling.

Broussard said he was living in the Lafayette apartment prior to changing his voter registration July 17, but said he could not go to change his registration prior to that date because of closures due to COVID-19. He also changed his address on his driver’s license and vehicle registrations on July 17.

At that time Broussard still had a homestead exemption at his Scott residence, though he was residing at the Lafayette apartment, which his attorney, William Goforth, argued is what mattered for the purposes of qualifying.

Broussard told Edwards he does not intend to move back to his house in Scott and said the house is on the market. Broussard said the house has been unoccupied since before July 14.

“During the hearing, Broussard presented subjective testimony and objective physical evidence of his intent to establish residency in Lafayette Parish indefinitely,” Edwards wrote in his ruling. “He presented evidence of his intent to occupy a condominium in the City of Lafayette despite the homestead exemption in Scott, Louisiana.”

The district attorney’s office argued in court filings that at the time of qualification, Broussard was not a resident elector in the territorial jurisdiction of the city marshal seat as required by state statute, “but rather was a resident elector of a residence for which he had claimed and not revoked a homestead exemption, outside of the territorial jurisdiction of the office for which he seeks office.”