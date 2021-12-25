Natchitoches woman arrested for shooting someone during an argument

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman was arrested Saturday morning when a verbal disagreement ended with another woman being shot several times.

Tyechia Johnson of Natchitoches was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a local hospital at 6:16 a.m., Saturday morning when a female victim was brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say the suspect and the victim were having a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Johnson has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.