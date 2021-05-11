NAACP releases statement on no true bill indictment in Trayford Pellerin case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette parish grand jury returned a no true bill indictment Tuesday in the officer involved shooting death of Lafayette native Trayford Pellerin.

In light of this development, NAACP Vice President Michael Toussaint released the following statement:

“We thank the District Attorney Don Landry for coming back to the community to reveal some of the information presented to the Grand Jury in secret. Unfortunately it does not bring young Trayford Pellerin back from death at the hands of LPD officers, who cannot seem to find a way to serve and protect. “

“The video was enlightening in that Trayford Pellerin came within two feet of many people who he did not harm nor did they feel threat to life. At this time we want to continue our support for the family. We take issue with the repeated comments by the District Attorney, that the shooting was justified based on the training of the officer. This leads us to question the underlying principles of the training provided to police officers in America. We need trans formative justice policies that values life, even a detainee’s life. We believe justice is coming no matter what.”

