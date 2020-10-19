NAACP hosting Tuesday press conference on fatal shooting at Moore Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Following the recent news of the shooting death of two people at Moore Park in Lafayette, the local chapter of the NAACP is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Lafayette police continue to investigate the deadly shooting that happened around 3 a.m. October 15 at a party being held at the park that was attended by 300 people.

A fight broke out that led to the shooting of four people, police said.

19-year-old Jakyrie Clark and 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharply, both of Lafayette, died at the scene.

Two other people were injured.

Broussard said NAACP leaders will call on the Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette City-Parish council to reinstate park police.

“Due to the recent shootings, resulting in a double homicide of two Lafayette teens, the NAACP calls on Lafayette Consolidated Government to immediately reinstate Park Police and investigate the lack of involvement of local law enforcement familiar with the party on October 15,” NAACP President Marja Broussard said.

The press conference will take place at the Imani Temple #49 at 201 E. Willow Street.