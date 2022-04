LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — You voted, and these are the winners of KLFY’s Mutt Madness 2022 contest!

The parent of each winning pooch took home a $50 gift card. The winners are listed below in alphabetical order of the winning pet’s name:

Cooper Anderson Matthew (Pamela Matthew, owner) is over-excited for March Mutt Madness to begin! He’s ready to call FOUL and to take as many time-outs as possible; an athlete like Coop needs his power naps. Coop loves long walks with his mom. He does not play well with others, but don’t count this 12-pound little guy out when the games begin. His big brown eyes will hypnotize you then STEAL your heart! Coop is a real sportsman, barking out commands and he proves he’s a winner by getting free cuddles and back rubs from everyone he meets. Rescues Rock!

Daisy Lynn, owned by Jennie Guidry, loves riding her golf cart playing ball and children!

Elvis (owned by Susan Smith) is full of energy and very spunky! He loves his treats or just napping on my lap!