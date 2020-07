YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide.

Authorities say it happened Thursday night in the 100 block of Maple Grove Lane in Youngsville.

Authorities say they were sent to the home where two people were found dead.

Authorities say Trent Bodin, 45, shot and killed 42-year-old Lauri Walters Bodin before reportedly turning the gun on himself.

This is a developing story.