IOTA, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the Iota area.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, a woman’s body was found outside of a home in 900 block of Ye Ole Country Road just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

“Investigators have been working this case over night and are continuing their investigation,” Gibson said in a statement.

This is a developing story.