Multiple suspects arrested in armed robbery in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- A Thursday night armed robbery investigation led to the arrests of several suspects, including juveniles, in Broussard.

At about 9 p.m., Broussard Police officers responded to a 911 call from a home on 3rd Street.

A suspect-vehicle description was given of a grey Audi-4 door car and within minutes, officers were able to locate the vehicle fleeing the area of the crime, Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said.

The vehicle was stopped in the 200 block of S. Morgan Ave.

Detectives believe two juvenile victim/suspects were attempting to sell stolen firearms via a social media app.

The “buyers” (the five suspects in the Audi) arrived to purchase the weapon whereupon three subjects exited the Audi and pulled semi-automatic handguns from their waistbands, on the victims, Decou said.

The three allegedly robbed the two juveniles, taking two additional guns.

A search warrant was conducted on the Audi which produced a total of five semi-automatic handguns, three of which were reported stolen, including one that they obtained from the victims in the robbery.

One was reported stolen out of Youngsville, one out of Lafayette parish and one out of Mississippi.

Confessions were reportedly obtained leading to the arrest of the following and what they were charged with:

Xzabua Arceneaux, 18, of Duson, armed robbery, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tyjous Faulk, 18, of Scott, armed robbery, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Trevor Kaigler Jr., 19, of Maurice, armed robbery, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Juvenile suspect, of Lafayette, armed robbery, three count of possession of a stolen firearm and violation of a curfew mandate.

Juvenile suspect, of Ranye, armed robbery, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and violation of a curfew mandate.

Juvenile victim/suspect, illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Juvenile victim/suspect, illegal possession of firearms.

Additional Curfew Enforcement Arrests:

While working this incident, officers with Broussard Police also located two additional juveniles out after curfew—unrelated to the armed robbery. They ran when they saw the marked patrol unit driving past them on Loul Street. Officers caught them a couple streets over on Knight Street as they were hiding behind some bushes. They were then taken into custody and arrested for the curfew violation, Decou said.

Decou said he is taking a “strong stance against curfew violations and is doing his part to keep the citizens of this community safe during these trying times.”