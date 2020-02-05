Multiple suspects arrested Acadia Parish narcotics sweep

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Several suspects are facing criminal charges following drug investigations in Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the department is vigilantly working to fight illegal drug activity in the parish.

“Agents are still seeing Methamphetamine and prescription drugs as the most prevalent drugs within our parish,” the sheriff said. “Unfortunately, all areas of our parish are dealing with these issues. Agents opened hundreds of investigations last year and the numbers keep growing both in cases and arrests.

Recent arrests are the following:

Brandon Wise, 40, Mermentau, Distribution of Oxycodone

Stacy Monceaux, 51, Egan: Distribution of Suboxone

Philman Baker, 58, Crowley: Distribution of Methamphetamine

Troy Kibodeaux, 57, Crowley: Possession of Buprenorphine

Trinity Ganaway, 40, Crowley: Distribution of Suboxone

Kristen Durkee, 23, Rayne: Possession of Methamphetamine

Jamie Myers, 43, Morse: Possession of Diazepem

Jason Melancon, 20, Rayne: PWITD Methamphetamine, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Alprazolam

Justin Alfred, 20, Rayne: Felony Possession of Marijuana

Jeremy Boddye, 42, Crowley: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine