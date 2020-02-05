Breaking News
Multiple suspects arrested Acadia Parish narcotics sweep

Local

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Several suspects are facing criminal charges following drug investigations in Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the department is vigilantly working to fight illegal drug activity in the parish.

“Agents are still seeing Methamphetamine and prescription drugs as the most prevalent drugs within our parish,” the sheriff said. “Unfortunately, all areas of our parish are dealing with these issues. Agents opened hundreds of investigations last year and the numbers keep growing both in cases and arrests.

Recent arrests are the following:

  • Brandon Wise, 40, Mermentau, Distribution of Oxycodone
  • Stacy Monceaux, 51, Egan: Distribution of Suboxone
  • Philman Baker, 58, Crowley: Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Troy Kibodeaux, 57, Crowley: Possession of Buprenorphine
  • Trinity Ganaway, 40, Crowley: Distribution of Suboxone
  • Kristen Durkee, 23, Rayne: Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Jamie Myers, 43, Morse: Possession of Diazepem
  • Jason Melancon, 20, Rayne: PWITD Methamphetamine, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Alprazolam
  • Justin Alfred, 20, Rayne: Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • Jeremy Boddye, 42, Crowley: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine
