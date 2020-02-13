Live Now
UPDATE: SLEMCO restores power in portions of Acadiana after morning outage

Local

(Photo Source: AP)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –UPDATE: SLEMCO said power said been restored after the Thursday morning outage.

ORIGINAL: The St. Landry Parish School District has announced that several schools will be closed today due to the reported SLEMCO power outages affecting the parish.


Officials say the Northwest and North Central school zones, including Head Start centers and WCTC will be closed, as well as the following schools:

  • Palmetto Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • North Central High
  • Washington Career
  • Washington Head Start
  • Lebeau Head Start
  • Melville Head Start
  • Northwest High
  • Grand Prairie
  • Plaisance
  • Lawtell Head Start

