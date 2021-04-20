Police: Email linked 14-year-old girl with bomb and mass shooting threat at Rayne Middle School

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Rayne Police have charged a 14-year-old girl with terrorizing after finding physical evidence linking her threatening emails sent to the middle school she attended.

Police said on April 12, the unidentified student sent multiple emails to her school, Armstrong Middle, threatening a bombing and mass shooting event.

Following an investigation, the student was identified and charged with five counts of terrorizing.

A separate incident happened on April 20 at Rayne High School, police said.

A bomb threat was phoned-in that resulted in the school being cleared of students.

Police said multiple dogs trained to find explosive devices did not locate any devices and the all clear was given.

So far, police say, they have not made an arrest in the second incident.