Multiple fights reported in parking lot at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say multiple fights broke out late Saturday in the parking lot of the Cajundome.

Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti says detectives responded to reports of an altercation taking place outside the Cajundome.

When they arrived, she said, the reported fights had disbanded and no arrest were made.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured, she said.

Following multiple reports of shots fired after people began running away from the disturbance, Ponseti said that detectives have concluded that there were no shots fired.

The incident remains under investigation.