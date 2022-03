LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash, involving several 18-wheelers and other vehicles. The crash is on the eastbound side of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

Troopers are urging anyone on the roadways to detour to I-49 North or U.S. 1-90 East until they clear the scene of the crash.