Multi-Company Oil & Gas hiring event planned at Cajundome Nov. 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Rigzone, the world’s leading platform for energy news and jobs, will be holding a multi-company career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Cajundome Convention Center. Hiring companies will include Halliburton, Noble Drilling, Nabors, Oceaneering, and other industry leaders who are looking to fill hundreds of onshore and offshore positions.

Entry-level and experienced positions are available at this event. Available positions include roustabouts, floorhands, welders, electricians, mechanics, ships engineers, cooks, crane operators, business development representatives, divers, surveyors, construction superintendents, CDL drivers, and much more.

“As a website that focuses strictly on energy, we monitor the trends associated with hiring within the industry,” Rigzone’s Events Manager, Jen Schamble said. “The current demand for oil, gas, and maritime staff is the highest we’ve seen in years. These employers are looking to fill their positions immediately. We’re excited to be able to connect industry-leading companies with top talent at our Louisiana career fair on November 10th.”

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. Attendees can register in advance via Rigzone.com to save time at the door or can register upon arrival.

For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this event:

