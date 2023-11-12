Mostly cloudy and warm for today with temperatures rising into the mid-upper 70s later this afternoon. Rain chances will be isolated (20%) throughout the day.

An upper-level trough still looks to approach the area tomorrow, spawning a surface low across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

It does appear now, however, that the heaviest rainfall may stay offshore. The GFS and our high-resolution models show rainfall totals of 1-3 inches across most of Acadiana, with higher rainfall totals near the immediate coast. This system will give us some much-needed rainfall, but hopefully, rainfall rates do not get too high, so flash flooding doesn’t become a concern. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches over a 36-hour period with no flash flooding would be the best-case scenario!

Hopefully, this is one of many systems that will give us rainfall this winter, as El-Nino winters are usually more active across the area.