Much Drier this Workweek with Unseasonably Cold Temps

A rare strong cold front for late April will bring unseasonably cold weather into Acadiana for the latter half of the workweek as the area sees much drier conditions for several days.







Temperatures this Monday morning are chilly as they sit in the 50s to 40s. Clouds should increase as we head into the afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 70s today. A few showers are possible across Acadiana late this afternoon into the evening hours.

Warmer weather is expected Tuesday before a cold front rolls through Acadiana tomorrow night. The rest of the week will see highs only in the 60s to lower 70s with temperatures dropping into the 40s at night.

Our next large disturbance approaches the area at the end of the week bringing scattered rain for Friday and Saturday. The weekend is looking much warmer too.