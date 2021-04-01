Much Colder and Sunny Today as Winds Stay Strong

Winter is making an appearance in Acadiana this April Fools’ Day as temperatures will run well below normal.

Temperatures this morning as dropping into the 50s to 40s. Breezy conditions are pushing wind chills into the 30s in northern Acadiana. Sunshine is back today but highs will only reach the lower 60s. Northerly winds could gust to near 30 mph during the afternoon.

Winds should start to ease up this evening. Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight. A frost is possible in Acadiana tonight, especially north of Interstate 10.

Sunny

Abbeville

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

50°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

49°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

50°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

