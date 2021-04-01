Much Colder and Sunny Today as Winds Stay Strong

Winter is making an appearance in Acadiana this April Fools’ Day as temperatures will run well below normal.







Temperatures this morning as dropping into the 50s to 40s. Breezy conditions are pushing wind chills into the 30s in northern Acadiana. Sunshine is back today but highs will only reach the lower 60s. Northerly winds could gust to near 30 mph during the afternoon.

Winds should start to ease up this evening. Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight. A frost is possible in Acadiana tonight, especially north of Interstate 10.