Moving Acadiana Forward: LEDA to host job fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Economic Development Authority will hold its 25th annual job fair, which is the largest recruitment event in South Louisiana. It was postponed due to COVID-19, but with unemployment rates at an all-time high, LEDA rescheduled the event and is currently looking for employers to join in.

The unemployment rate in Acadiana is over 13%, which is the highest we’ve seen in decades. Even though that sounds like grim news as the state moved into phase 2, companies started bringing more people back to work and employers are now looking for new employees. This year, the LEDA job fair will be hosted in person and online.

“We are working very closely with our partners at the Cajundome Convention Center to ensure that we comply with social distancing guidelines. So the event is going to spread out a good bit. We are going to have larger booths and modified isles so individuals don’t have to come in close contact with each other,” says Ryan LaGrange, the manager of workforce development for LEDA. He says they will offer PPE for job seekers and employers.

Even with new guidelines in place, LEDA wanted to offer an online option.

“The LEDA job fair virtual option will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. also on Thursday, August 6. We will be using the Brazen platform, which is an online software chat-based system that allows job seekers and employers to connect directly,” says LaGrange.



You can also go to Lafayette.org/jobs or the Lafayette Help Wanted page where LaGrange says there are over 600 positions posted and ready to be filled.



“The thing that we hear often is, ‘How do I connect with the company? I submitted a resume in May online but I haven’t heard back.’ These job fairs, whether it be physical or virtual, will allow job seekers to connect with employers directly,” says LaGrange.



LEDA will be hosting a preparation workshop for job seekers before the event. It will be virtual and you can find information on Lafayette.org/jobfairs soon. You can interact with career consultants who will help with resume prep and show how LinkedIn will play a role in your virtual job search.



Early bird registration for employers looking to get involved ends June 30.