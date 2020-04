DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — There was lots of support shown for fishermen on this Good Friday.

About 200 cars were lined up at the docks, waiting for fishermen to come in with their catch. As restaurants limit their services and seafood markets close, Louisiana fishermen are struggling to stay afloat.

To help local fishermen, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is asking the public to buy local seafood.