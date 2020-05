ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a 2-vehicle crash on Louisiana highway 35 near its intersection with Standard Mill Road.

According to State Police, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. south of Rayne.

The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with what police described as non life threatening injuries.

This remains a developing story. Check back later for details.