CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Texas man dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Police was notified that 46-year-old Joseph Robert West of Anahuac, Texas had succumbed to his injuries from a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 10 just west of LA Hwy 383/ N. Thompson Street.

The investigation revealed a 2017 KTM Duke motorcycle driven by West, was traveling east on I-10 in the outside lane. State Police said, for undetermined reasons, West lost control of the motorcycle causing him to be ejected.

West sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by air ambulance, according to State Police. This crash remains under investigation.