Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in a Acadia Parish crash

BRANCH, La. (KLFY)- A 78-year-old Crowley man has died from injuries he sustained in a April 6 crash in Acadia Parish.

According to State Police Troop I, Ronald Lawson’s failed to negotiate a curve on his 2013 Harley Davidson was ejected into a ditch on La. Hwy. 365 near Heinen Road.

Lawson, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

On April 10, State Police was notified that Lawson died from his injuries.

Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.