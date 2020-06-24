Mother speaks out after losing both teenage sons to New Iberia shooting, ‘I’m not just losing one child. I’m losing two.’

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- On June 14, two brothers were shot in the 500 block of Johnston St. in New Iberia.

The younger of the brothers, 13-year-old Demarcus Jr. Brown, died at the scene. His older brother, 18-year-old Tre’jon Norman, died Sunday in the hospital.

“They were like two peas in a pod. You could never separate those two. The love they had for each other was amazing,” Shaquita Clark said.

Shaquita Clark is the mother of Demarcus Jr. Brown, 13, and the stepmother of Tre’jon Norman, 18.

She says on June 14, her life changed forever.

“I asked the question who was deceased, and she told me. She said the younger one, which was my baby,” Clark recalled.

Clark says whenever she arrived at the scene on Johnston St. in New Iberia, the police cars and officers flooding the area faded away, and all she saw was her 13-year-old son’s body lying on the ground.

“I turned my head to the left, and I seen my baby’s body just stretched out on the ground,” she remembered.

Demarcus Jr. Brown, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene. His older brother, Tre’jon Norman, was airlifted to the hospital.

Clark held onto the hope that her eldest son would pull through while planning Demarcus Jr.’s funeral. He was buried Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after Demarcus Jr.’s funeral, Clark says her world came crashing down.

“The next morning to wake up to find out that Tre’jon Norman had passed, it was like my heart just dropped into my stomach because I’m not just losing one child. I’m losing two,” she said.

She says it was hard enough scraping together the funds for her younger son’s funeral, and now their family has to plan another.

“Now my lowest point is trying to figure out how we’re going to bury Tre’jon. I don’t want him to just sit at a funeral home because his brother didn’t,” Clark told News Ten.

She says it’s tough finding the strength to keep pushing forward, but she finds peace knowing these two peas in a pod are together again.

“The day after Tre’jon passed, I walked out of my house, and I saw two red birds just following each other. And that was a sign to me to let me know they are together like they always were. They are together,” Clark said.

Clark says you can make donations for the brothers’ funeral expenses on CashApp. You can send all monetary donations to the username $roiyette84.

She says you can also make donations to Dickson Family Funeral Home in Baldwin.