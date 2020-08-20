Mother of two teenage boys killed in New Iberia shooting pleads with accused killer to surrender, ‘I just want to know why’

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia mother who lost two teenage sons in a shooting is pleading with her sons’ accused killer to turn himself in after New Iberia Police announced they are looking for Antoine Jones for two counts of First Degree Murder.

On June 14, 2020, 13-year-old Demarcus Brown Jr. and 18-year-old Tre’jon Norman were shot in the 500 block of Johnston Street in New Iberia.

“it was the worst day of my life,” Shaquita Clark said.

Clark is the mother of Brown Jr. and stepmother of Norman.

Brown Jr. died at the scene. Norman died days later.

“I just want justice for my boys because they didn’t deserve this,” Clark said.

She says justice for her boys became closer than ever when police announced they were looking for a man named Antoine Jones for the murders.

“I don’t know what happened that day. I don’t know what went on that day, but you took my sons’ life,” she said.

Clark says detectives told her the death penalty is on the table for her sons’ alleged killer, but she doesn’t want that. She just wants answers.

“I just want to know why, and I’m going to have that same question for the rest of my life until I get my answer. Why?” she questioned.

She’s now pleading with Jones to come forward.

“All I want is justice for my sons. I don’t want nobody else to get hurt. I don’t want nobody else to go through the pain I go through. All I want is justice for my son. If you’re listening, if you’re watching, just please turn yourself in. That’s all I ask,” Clark said.

New Iberia Police say Antoine Jones is considered armed and dangerous. They’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call law enforcement immediately.