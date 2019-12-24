Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Mother, daughter arrested in connection with deadly August shooting of Abbeville man

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Amanda Rice (Photo: Abbeville Police Department)

ABBEVILLE, La. (The Advertiser)- A mother and daughter have been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left an Abbeville man dead. 

Amanda Rice, 31, and Jontae Kelly, 19, were charged with accessory to second-degree murder by harboring a known fugitive. They were indicted last week, according to the Abbeville Police Department.

Jontae Kelly (Photo: Abbeville Police Department)

The women were charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Lee. Kelly and Lee have a child together.

Lee, who worked offshore, was found shot dead on Aug. 21 inside a car that crashed into a utility pole in the 800 block of South Guegnon Street, according to police. 

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories