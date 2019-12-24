Mother, daughter arrested in connection with deadly August shooting of Abbeville man

ABBEVILLE, La. (The Advertiser)- A mother and daughter have been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left an Abbeville man dead.

Amanda Rice, 31, and Jontae Kelly, 19, were charged with accessory to second-degree murder by harboring a known fugitive. They were indicted last week, according to the Abbeville Police Department.

Jontae Kelly (Photo: Abbeville Police Department)

The women were charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Lee. Kelly and Lee have a child together.

Lee, who worked offshore, was found shot dead on Aug. 21 inside a car that crashed into a utility pole in the 800 block of South Guegnon Street, according to police.

