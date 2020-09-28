Mother charged in death of toddler found in car

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)  The mother of a toddler found deceased inside a car Sunday afternoon in Lafayette parish has been arrested.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Natalie Broussard was arrested Monday and is being held with no bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Just after 1:50 p.m. Sunday, detectives were called out to the 6900 block of Cameron Street in reference to a deceased 2-year-old.

Following an investigation, Broussard was charged with negligent homicide.

The child has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar