Police: Breaux Bridge mother arrested in connection with death of 4-month-old baby

Dominique Howard (Breaux Bridge Police Department)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The mother of a 4-month-old baby who died in Breaux Bridge on Feb. 9, has been arrested, police said.

Dominique Howard, 28, faces charges of negligent homicide, possession of schedule 1 narcotics and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Emergency personnel were called to a home at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on a report that an infant was not breathing. The baby was brought to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The child’s death remains under investigation by the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

