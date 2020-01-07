A weak cold front is already out of Acadiana early this Tuesday leading to temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunny, cool, and breezy weather will hang around throughout the day as highs hover in the low 60s during the afternoon. North winds will kick up around 10-20 mph at times. Winds will die down quickly tonight as Acadiana turns cold with lows in the mid 30s. Frost is a possibility tonight.
Mostly Sunny, Cool, and Breezy this Tuesday
Abbeville49°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley48°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous