LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Wayne Griffin confirmed that the man wanted for Thursday’s shooting in the 1100 block of Moss St. turned himself in to police this evening without incident.

Joseph Brossard, Jr., 21, turned himself in at a location on the south side of Lafayette, according to Griffin. He had warrants for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Neither of the victims in Thursday’s shooting sustained life-threatening wounds.