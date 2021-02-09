Morse Mayor Ray Richard suspends Village Clerk

The clerk says she had a video camera on her desk for her safety

MORSE, La. (KLFY) The Mayor of Morse, Ray Richard has suspended the Village Clerk of Court, Birdie Touchet following last week’s explosive town meeting and a recent violent outburst inside the building.

In an investigation, documents obtained show the clerk of court has been threatened numerous times inside of her own workplace.

Touchet has filed reports with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office claiming she has been both harassed and threatened in the office.

The most recent event happened last week, days after the explosive meeting where racial slurs were shouted.

Touchet claimed a woman threatened to “Beat her a**” inside of city hall.

A town alderman states after this incident, that Touchet set up a camera in her office.

The three village Alderman say they all gave her permission to do so to protect herself from any future incidents.

“If they’re snooping, going in there after hours, I wanted to know because we’re responsible for what’s going on in there,” Touchet said.

When asked why Touchet was suspended, Mayor Ray Richard said, “Well that’s between us, I don’t want to make a comment.”

Mayor Richard then sent an email stating, “The clerk placed an unknown number of recording devices inside the confines of city hall. She admitted that she placed at least two that were found. Tax records and other matters that are not public record are viewed and discussed in this area of city hall. At this time, we are unsure how many people viewed the feed from these cameras. Credit card information is commonly exchanged in this area. We are currently searching for more devices.”

“That was completely a lie, he knew it was there because he watched me install it on the security cameras in the building,” Touchet claims.

The village attorney, Glen Howie, is looking more into the matter.