Morning Storms but a Drier Afternoon for Acadiana Today

Scattered storms are moving through Acadiana early this Thursday but the weather should improve today leading to drier conditions for the afternoon.

The storms this morning are producing heavy rains, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. This activity should end across Acadiana by 7:00 to 8:00 am.

Acadiana’s weather is expected to improve today as rain chances decrease late this morning. The afternoon looks mostly quiet with unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies but rain chances should be much lower for the second half of the day.