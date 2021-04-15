Morning Storms but a Drier Afternoon for Acadiana Today

Scattered storms are moving through Acadiana early this Thursday but the weather should improve today leading to drier conditions for the afternoon.

The storms this morning are producing heavy rains, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. This activity should end across Acadiana by 7:00 to 8:00 am.

Acadiana’s weather is expected to improve today as rain chances decrease late this morning. The afternoon looks mostly quiet with unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies but rain chances should be much lower for the second half of the day.

Rain Shower

Abbeville

64°F Rain Shower Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
60°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

61°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
60°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunder in the Vicinity

Opelousas

59°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
60°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Breaux Bridge

62°F Light Rain Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

New Iberia

64°F Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

