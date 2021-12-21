Morning Rush: Man attempts to abduct a child

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Lafayette man arrested for attempting to abduct a child at a Dollar General in Scott.
- Dawn Simmons, a woman injured in the weekend car crash that killed 3 of her children, learns of their death.
- State Police and others urging people to drive safely this holiday weekend.
- Iberia Parish looking to revise all animal ordinances.
- Paul “Bunny B” Brown, known for hit song “Bunny Hop, has died.
- A Youngsville home received major damage after it went up in flames early Monday morning.
- U.S. has confirmed first Omicron variant death.
- President Biden’s two trillion dollar spending bill looks unlikely to pass after Sen. Joe Manchin says no.
- Applicants that filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance before April 29th– and were denied– will be reconsidered for benefits.
- Today’s Forecast: 30s this morning, rising to upper 50s this afternoon.