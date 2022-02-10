LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on the top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A Breaux Bridge family is devastated after losing their racehorses in a barn fire. Three of their horses were killed.
- Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover says he wants his job back after being fired without reason in Oct. 2021.
- A growing number of states are shedding their mask mandates now that the latest COVID-19 wave is easing nationwide.
- Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates are causing temporary production disruptions at some plants for Detroit’s big three automakers.
- A 57-year-old dorm on LSU’s campus is scheduled to be imploded.
- The grand opening of the new Aldi location is today at 8:30.
- Acadiana Eats: Underground Kitchen
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning, temps in the upper 60s to 70s this afternoon