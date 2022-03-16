LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Lafayette Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the intersection of Verdun St. and Pershing Ave. One person was injured.
- The Mayor of Sunset says everyone is excited about Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Sunset on Friday.
- A feud over removing spoil bank levees is creating a major controversy between Lafayette and St. Martin parish.
- Dredging will begin soon at the Port of Iberia.
- Increasing piles of litter are becoming mounds of trash for St. Landry Solid Waste.
- Kaplan voters will head to the polls in one week to either re-elect the current mayor or vote him out of office. Meet both candidates.
- Second Harvest Food Bank is in need of volunteers for the 2022 Duck Derby.
- Operation Smoke Sheaux returning for the second year in a row.
- Today’s Forecast: temps are in the 50s this morning, mostly sunny and warm throughout the day