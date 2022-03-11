LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A Postal worker saved a family from fire while they were asleep in Jeanerette.
- Calls are growing around the nation to suspend the gas tax.
- After two years on assignment with Second Harvest Food Bank, National Guard soldiers are on to the next assignment and volunteers are needed.
- Today marks two years since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
- Both the House and Senate are passing bipartisan resolutions condemning recent bomb threats against HBCUs.
- Early voting for the March 26th election in Louisiana begins tomorrow. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. To 6 p.m. daily.
- The Celtic Bayou Festival is happening this weekend!
- Today’s Forecast: storms moving in later today bringing in a cold front, highs in the mid-70s