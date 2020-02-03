Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Morgan City Police: Search warrant leads to three arrests

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– Morgan City Police say a December 31 search warrant at a local motel led to three arrests.

Officials say the three people arrested are suspected of distributing drugs in the Morgan City area.

26-year-old Chad Ross Jr. was arrested for the following charges:

  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana over 28 grams
  • Possession with the Intent to Methamphetamine under 28 grams
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the Presence of a
  • Control Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of an unidentifiable Fire Arm (No Serial Number)

33-year-old Candice Ross was arrested for the following charges:

  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana over 28 grams
  • Possession with the Intent to Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

27-year-old Bethany Mecon was arrested for the following charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana under 14 grams
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories