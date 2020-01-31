Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Morgan City PD: Fake money being used in the area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– The Morgan City Police Department is warning residents of recent use of fake money in the area.

MCPD officials say their office recently investigated several complaints of counterfeit money.

They say in two of the cases, the suspects have used ‘movie money’ to make purchases, which have “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on the top of the bill.

The Morgan City Police Department wants area businesses and the public to be vigilant during a cash transaction and to report any counterfeit money to the Morgan City Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories