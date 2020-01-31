Morgan City PD: Fake money being used in the area

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– The Morgan City Police Department is warning residents of recent use of fake money in the area.

MCPD officials say their office recently investigated several complaints of counterfeit money.

They say in two of the cases, the suspects have used ‘movie money’ to make purchases, which have “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on the top of the bill.

The Morgan City Police Department wants area businesses and the public to be vigilant during a cash transaction and to report any counterfeit money to the Morgan City Police Department.