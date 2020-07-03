Morgan City man dies in house fire

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — State Fire Marshal’s investigators are probing the causes of a house fire on Aucoin Street in Morgan City that claimed the life of the homeowner.

The body of Walter Garman, 79, was located at the home’s front door by firefighters at around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Investigators determined the fire started in the home’s kitchen, likely by a grease fire on the stove. Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the blaze, according to a State Fire Marshal’s Office press release.

The State Fire Marshal reminded Louisiana residents that unless a kitchen fire is small enough to be extinguished by placing a lid on the pot or pan on fire, or with a fire extinguisher, that the best practice is always to get out, stay out and call 911.