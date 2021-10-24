Morgan City man arrested on Arson charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man faces arson charges in connection to a fire.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire on Vine Drive. After the blaze was extinguished it was determined that the origin of the fire was of suspicious circumstances. Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division along with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office responded.

Trevor M. Hebert was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation. According to reports, Hebert admitted to entering the residence and setting fire to the house. After the crime, Hebert allegedly went to the area of Catherine St. and destroyed evidence.

Hebert was arrested and booked into the Morgan CIty Jail with no bail set.