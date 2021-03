Yesterday’s weather in Acadiana repeats for your Thursday. The morning is starting off mild with a light breeze as temperatures are mostly in the low to mid-60s.

Very warm and breezy weather is expected for the afternoon as highs will be back in the upper 70s. A few areas could reach the lower 80s today. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun as rain chances stay minimal today. Only a spotty shower or two is possible for Acadiana.

This weather pattern won’t break until late Sunday.