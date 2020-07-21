More than $800k in federal funding to go to COVID-19 relief aid

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Over $800,000 was given to Lafayette for COVID-19 federal funding relief.

While most of the money went to businesses in bad shape, some money is still remaining.

More than $250,000 will now be going to helping those who are behind on rent or utilities.

The money will be given to the Catholic Church Charities of Acadiana, however, that decision isn’t final until it’s approved by the council.

“There was overwhelmingly a need to help people who were going to be evicted,” Community Development Director Hollis Conway said.

“The funds are for lower-moderate income people, without a doubt. You can’t get around that fact, so it’s going to go to people who need it the most,” Conway said.

The process of choosing he charity wasn’t easy. It was an application process where they were then ranked based on their mission and goals.

The parish wanted to make sure the church had the resources to actually handle this large of a transaction.

They’re confident this will help those who are struggling.

“In a way, it’s a full circle. Our Mayor-President always says, ‘We’re one team, one parish, one family, and everything kind of helps out,'” Conway said.