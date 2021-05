(KLFY) More than 3,000 residents were without power from a severe weather Monday, as reported by SLEMCO.

The outages were reported from Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

School closures on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Utility Spokesperson Mary Laurant said crews were working throughout the evening to restore power to residents and businesses in the area.

The outage was brought on by hard rain, strong winds and a possible tornado.

So far, no injuries have been reported.