The weather this Tuesday morning is off to a quieter start across Acadiana as there are only a few showers in the area. Also, fog is not an issue either.





The warm and muggy morning will be followed by another hot and stormy afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 50% after 10:00 am leading to widely scattered showers and storms. Some storms will produce heavy rains. Otherwise, the heat index is expected to reach around 100°.