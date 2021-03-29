More Storms this Week Followed by a Cold Blast of Air

The workweek is starting off with great weather but more storms are expected on Wednesday followed by a blast of winter-like temperatures for Acadiana.

It’s a chilly start to Monday with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s across Acadiana. The afternoon looks perfect, as skies stay mostly sunny with highs near 73°.

Warmer, humid, and cloudy weather should quickly return tomorrow with isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday. Scattered storms will be even more widespread on Wednesday. There is another low risk for severe weather too for Acadiana.

Much colder weather will rush into Acadiana Thursday with windy conditions too. Gardeners need to be aware that frost is possible Thursday night into Friday morning, especially north of I-10 as temperatures will dip into the upper 30s. A freeze is not expected at this time.

Easter Weekend should turn warmer and stay mostly quiet. A few showers are possible on Saturday but Easter Sunday looks dry.

