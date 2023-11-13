Expect a good chance of light rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. More rain is possible Tuesday, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We will see a mostly cloudy sky each day for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. The weekend should be dry with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now