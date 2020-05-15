More Sct’d Storms Today, Active Weather Continues through the Weekend





Another round of heavy scattered showers and storms are expected this Friday as the weather pattern remains active throughout the weekend for Acadiana. Rain chances will ramp up to 50% this afternoon. There is a low threat for severe weather and flash flooding. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or hail. Isolated areas of Acadiana could receive an additional 2-5″ inches of rain or more today. Flash flooding remains a concern for certain areas.

Rain chances should ease a little for Saturday but scattered rain is still possible. Showers and storms look likelier and widespread for Sunday. Heavy rains will stay a low threat throughout the weekend. Early next week will be drier.