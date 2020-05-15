More Sct’d Storms Today, Active Weather Continues through the Weekend

Live Now
Another round of heavy scattered showers and storms are expected this Friday as the weather pattern remains active throughout the weekend for Acadiana. Rain chances will ramp up to 50% this afternoon. There is a low threat for severe weather and flash flooding. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or hail. Isolated areas of Acadiana could receive an additional 2-5″ inches of rain or more today. Flash flooding remains a concern for certain areas.

R

Rain chances should ease a little for Saturday but scattered rain is still possible. Showers and storms look likelier and widespread for Sunday. Heavy rains will stay a low threat throughout the weekend. Early next week will be drier.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Crowley

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

68°F Few Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

