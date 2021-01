A stalling frontal boundary will keep rain chances around 50% throughout Tuesday. Given the placement of the front, scattered showers are more likely across central and southern Acadiana compared to parishes north of I-10. Any activity will remain light to moderate.

Otherwise, most of Acadiana will remain warm, humid, and cloudy today as temperatures climb back into the lower 70s during the afternoon. Rain chances end tonight as we turn chilly with lows reaching the mid 50s.