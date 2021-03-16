More Scattered Rain Today, Low Threat for Severe Storms Coming Tomorrow





Tuesday’s weather should be very similar to yesterday. Rain chances start the day at 50% with scattered showers and storms still possible around lunchtime but rain chances should decrease during the afternoon. A warm and muggy morning will be followed by a very warm and humid afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

All attention is focused on Wednesday as a severe weather outbreak looks likely across the deep south.





The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana under their “Slight Risk” outlook which is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood for severe storms within our area. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible for Acadiana. A “Moderate Risk” is in place for northern Mississippi and Alabama. Significant tornadoes are expected within the “Moderate Risk”.

Showers and storms should become more likely as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday. Futuretrack shows approximate timing for thunderstorm activity from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm as the disturbance moves in from Texas and continues eastward.