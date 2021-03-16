More Scattered Rain Today, Low Threat for Severe Storms Coming Tomorrow

Tuesday’s weather should be very similar to yesterday. Rain chances start the day at 50% with scattered showers and storms still possible around lunchtime but rain chances should decrease during the afternoon. A warm and muggy morning will be followed by a very warm and humid afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

All attention is focused on Wednesday as a severe weather outbreak looks likely across the deep south.

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana under their “Slight Risk” outlook which is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood for severe storms within our area. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible for Acadiana. A “Moderate Risk” is in place for northern Mississippi and Alabama. Significant tornadoes are expected within the “Moderate Risk”.

Showers and storms should become more likely as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday. Futuretrack shows approximate timing for thunderstorm activity from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm as the disturbance moves in from Texas and continues eastward.

Cloudy

Abbeville

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

